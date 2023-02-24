Analysts Offer Predictions for Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $59.54 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

