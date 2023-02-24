Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT at C$16.68

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.23. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.