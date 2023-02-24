Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT at C$16.68

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.23. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

