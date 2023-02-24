Analysts Set Expectations for FIGS, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FIGS in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on FIGS to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,927 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 141.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 78.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in FIGS by 60.7% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,393 shares in the last quarter.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
