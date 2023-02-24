Analyzing Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and Vista Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $963.90 million 3.61 $234.44 million $2.94 5.44 Vista Energy $652.19 million 2.43 $50.65 million $2.34 7.67

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Energy. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 34.14% 88.11% 30.64% Vista Energy 22.25% 36.52% 13.10%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Enerplus and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Enerplus has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enerplus and Vista Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vista Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.78%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Vista Energy.

Summary

Enerplus beats Vista Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vista Energy

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.