Analyzing Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) & LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and LuxUrban Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $540.00 million 4.41 $330.40 million $0.45 38.42 LuxUrban Hotels $38.12 million 1.76 -$2.23 million N/A N/A

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 17.35% 19.86% 3.42% LuxUrban Hotels -1.95% -46.62% 6.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kennedy-Wilson and LuxUrban Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 0 0 2.00 LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.63%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Kennedy-Wilson.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats LuxUrban Hotels on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets. The Co-Investment Portfolio segment consists of co-investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate related assets, including loans secured by real estate, through the co-mingled funds and joint ventures that it manages, as well as the fees that it earns on its fee bearing capital. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

