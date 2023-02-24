Analyzing Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Overstock.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.59 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Overstock.com $2.76 billion 0.34 $389.37 million $0.20 103.46

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Overstock.com 0 7 3 0 2.30

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meiwu Technology and Overstock.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Overstock.com has a consensus price target of $35.57, suggesting a potential upside of 71.93%. Given Overstock.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com 0.62% 5.65% 3.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overstock.com has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Meiwu Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

