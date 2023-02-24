Analyzing Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rent the Runway and Missfresh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $203.30 million 1.14 -$211.80 million ($2.38) -1.50 Missfresh $1.09 billion 0.01 -$604.11 million N/A N/A

Rent the Runway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Missfresh.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -53.24% -649.61% -36.22% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Rent the Runway and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rent the Runway has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Missfresh has a beta of -1.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rent the Runway and Missfresh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 4 8 0 2.67 Missfresh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rent the Runway currently has a consensus price target of $6.55, indicating a potential upside of 83.99%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Missfresh.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Missfresh shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Missfresh shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rent the Runway beats Missfresh on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited engages in the integrated online and offline on-demand DMW retail business in China. The company operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, as well as fast-moving consumer goods, including packaged food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products through online ecommerce platform and distributed micro-warehouse networks. It also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

