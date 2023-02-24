Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.7 %

NLY stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

