ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $266.78, but opened at $291.50. ANSYS shares last traded at $297.84, with a volume of 166,467 shares traded.

The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.55.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after buying an additional 127,109 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.77.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

