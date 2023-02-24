ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $266.78, but opened at $291.50. ANSYS shares last traded at $297.84, with a volume of 166,467 shares traded.
The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.55.
Insider Transactions at ANSYS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after buying an additional 127,109 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANSYS Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.77.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.
