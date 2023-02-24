APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.86, but opened at $39.93. APA shares last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 1,718,384 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

