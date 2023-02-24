AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Holdings Lowered by Third Security LLC

Third Security LLC cut its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,896 shares during the period. AquaBounty Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Third Security LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Third Security LLC owned about 0.07% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AQB. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 72.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.26. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.68.

Insider Transactions at AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

In related news, Director Erin S. Sharp bought 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 137,830 shares of company stock valued at $105,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.