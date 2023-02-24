Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $16.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $18.09.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $286,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Further Reading

