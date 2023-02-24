Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 376886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Archrock by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Archrock by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.