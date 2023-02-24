Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,097 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARW. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,686,000 after buying an additional 54,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

