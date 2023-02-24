ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading 4.3% Higher

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.16). 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 77,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.11).

ASA International Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £96 million, a PE ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.82.

ASA International Group Company Profile

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. The company also provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. It operates through a network of 2,044 branches.

