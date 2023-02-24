ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average of $90.75. ASGN has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.35.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 16.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

