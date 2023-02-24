Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ashland were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Ashland Stock Up 0.3 %

ASH stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Ashland’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.32%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.