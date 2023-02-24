Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 432.88 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 429 ($5.17). Approximately 60,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 94,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424 ($5.11).

Asia Dragon Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company has a market capitalization of £504.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 438.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 421.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan Sternglass Noble bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £9,725 ($11,711.22). 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Asia Dragon Trust

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

