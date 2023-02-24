AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $28.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AssetMark Financial traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 84859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.09.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

