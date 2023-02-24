Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,591 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 115,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

ATRA opened at $4.27 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $409.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.