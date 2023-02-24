Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 2,195 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $361,801.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,450,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $170.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $321.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.59.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
