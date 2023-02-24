Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 2,622 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $432,184.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,386.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36.

On Friday, December 16th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $170.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.59. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $321.76.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

