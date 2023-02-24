Avanos Medical, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Avanos Medical in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 377,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 163,777 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 461,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 66,573 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

