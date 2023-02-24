Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Trading Up 1.1%

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) was up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.73 and last traded at $58.65. Approximately 209,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 255,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 298,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 151,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 97,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 178.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 47,953 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.