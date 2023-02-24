Azarga Uranium (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 323,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 210,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Azarga Uranium Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.
Azarga Uranium Company Profile
Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azarga Uranium (AZZUF)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.