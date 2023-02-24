Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Trading Down 0.7%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 151.60 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.83). Approximately 525,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 609,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.84).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.88. The firm has a market cap of £463.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.33.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

