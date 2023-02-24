Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Ball by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $40,927,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.