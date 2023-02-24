Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,963 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

NYSE:BBD opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.70. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

