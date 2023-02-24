Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,283 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after buying an additional 154,876 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $229.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

