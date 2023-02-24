Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DEN stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Denbury

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.