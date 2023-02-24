Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000.
Denbury Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of DEN stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Denbury
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
