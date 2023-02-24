Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 32.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 222,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 14,316.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.45.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,009. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.