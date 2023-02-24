Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,983 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in FOX by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,245,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,215,000 after acquiring an additional 299,720 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 348,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 149,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 116,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FOX by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 710,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after buying an additional 112,738 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.34 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.