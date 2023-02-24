Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lincoln National by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNC stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $69.91. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

