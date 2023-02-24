Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 1,880.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 598,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after buying an additional 138,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 47.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 513,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 25.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,284,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 264,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $84,691. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAS stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,111.00 and a beta of 1.60. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.