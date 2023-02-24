Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.16 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeno Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NXST stock opened at $196.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $660,058.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,012,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $6,360,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXST. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.