Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.38 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $4.25 per share. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

