Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.42 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,186 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $138.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.