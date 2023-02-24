Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.43 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 47,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

