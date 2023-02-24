Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.51 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Flowserve by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Flowserve by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Flowserve by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

