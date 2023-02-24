Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Articles

