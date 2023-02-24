Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 31,992 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 1,095.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE WMS opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.90 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.