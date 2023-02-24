Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,165. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

