Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $78.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

