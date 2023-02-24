Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Articles

