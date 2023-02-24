Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $89,841 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $126.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

