Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,299,865 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,299,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 393,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Further Reading

