Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,121 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entegris Trading Up 4.2 %

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Stories

