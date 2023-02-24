Bank of Montreal Can Sells 50,072 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,072 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at $812,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 17.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Leidos by 40.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 67.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after buying an additional 242,201 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Down 0.6 %

LDOS opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,154 shares of company stock worth $2,290,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.