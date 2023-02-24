Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,827 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 47.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $5,104,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 116,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,497,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 40.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,835,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.69.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

