Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,264 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 897.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 36.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $870.23 million, a PE ratio of 118.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

